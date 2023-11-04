The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt foes.

Offensively, Old Dominion ranks 90th in the FBS with 24.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 72nd in points allowed (383.4 points allowed per contest). With 30.3 points per game on offense, Coastal Carolina ranks 56th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 34th, surrendering 20.6 points per contest.

Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Old Dominion Coastal Carolina 365.6 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.8 (33rd) 383.4 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.1 (70th) 158.6 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.5 (71st) 207 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.3 (19th) 14 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (9th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has racked up 1,303 yards (162.9 ypg) on 94-of-160 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Kadarius Calloway has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 523 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Keshawn Wicks has been handed the ball 80 times this year and racked up 435 yards (54.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams' team-high 338 yards as a receiver have come on 14 receptions (out of 31 targets) with one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 37.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Javon Harvey has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 12 receptions for 290 yards, an average of 36.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has racked up 1,919 yards on 67.4% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has carried the ball 72 times for 344 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 151 yards.

CJ Beasley has piled up 173 yards (on 44 carries) with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney leads his team with 613 receiving yards on 41 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jared Brown has caught 38 passes and compiled 528 receiving yards (66 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jameson Tucker's 13 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 280 yards (35 ypg) and two touchdowns.

