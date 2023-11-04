Best Bets & Odds for the Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Game – Saturday, November 4
Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) meet the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina?
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Coastal Carolina 28, Old Dominion 23
- Old Dominion has not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.
- The Monarchs have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
- Coastal Carolina has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Chanticleers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Monarchs' implied win probability is 53.5%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Coastal Carolina (+1)
- Old Dominion is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 6-2-0 this year.
- The Chanticleers have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (50.5)
- Five of Old Dominion's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points.
- There have been three Coastal Carolina games that have ended with a combined score over 50.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 54.8 points per game, 4.3 points more than the point total of 50.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Old Dominion
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.6
|55.8
|50.3
|Implied Total AVG
|32.1
|32.3
|32
|ATS Record
|6-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-4
|2-1
|1-3
Coastal Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.5
|56.3
|62.8
|Implied Total AVG
|35.8
|35.3
|36.3
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-7-0
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-0
|1-2
