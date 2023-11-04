Atletico San Luis and Tigres UANL square off for one of many exciting matchups on the Liga MX schedule today.

You will find information on live coverage of today's Liga MX action right here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis

Atletico San Luis makes the trip to take on Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET

6:55 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Tigres UANL (-195)

Tigres UANL (-195) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+500)

Atletico San Luis (+500) Draw: (+340)

(+340) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch CF America vs Club Tijuana de Caliente

Club Tijuana de Caliente journeys to face CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF America (-260)

CF America (-260) Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+600)

Club Tijuana de Caliente (+600) Draw: (+425)

(+425) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul travels to face Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

Game Time: 11:05 PM ET

11:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+120)

Guadalajara Chivas (+120) Underdog: Cruz Azul (+225)

Cruz Azul (+225) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch CF Pachuca vs CF Monterrey

CF Monterrey makes the trip to play CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.

Game Time: 11:05 PM ET

11:05 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF Monterrey (+160)

CF Monterrey (+160) Underdog: CF Pachuca (+170)

CF Pachuca (+170) Draw: (+235)

(+235) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.