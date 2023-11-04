The Liberty Flames (8-0) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Bulldogs will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-16.5) 58.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-16.5) 58.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Liberty has compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Flames have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Louisiana Tech has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

