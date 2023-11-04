The No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Georgia State Panthers (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium in a Sun Belt battle.

James Madison ranks 39th in scoring offense (32.1 points per game) and 30th in scoring defense (20.3 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive perspective, Georgia State is posting 415.1 total yards per game (50th-ranked). It ranks 99th in the FBS on defense (401.5 total yards given up per game).

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPN2.

James Madison vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

James Madison vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

James Madison Georgia State 407.8 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.1 (57th) 337.6 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.5 (85th) 147.6 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.1 (24th) 260.1 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (70th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 2,036 passing yards for James Madison, completing 65.5% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 210 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 55 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has 486 rushing yards on 110 carries with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 169 yards (21.1 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 73 times for 346 yards (43.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 691 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 35 catches (out of 61 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has put together a 594-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes on 48 targets.

Phoenix Sproles' 26 receptions have turned into 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 1,789 passing yards (223.6 per game) while completing 67.4% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 448 yards (56 ypg) on 90 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 197 times for 1,060 yards (132.5 per game) with 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 13 passes for 146 yards.

Robert Lewis' 658 receiving yards (82.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions on 68 targets with six touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has recorded 482 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Jacari Carter's 35 targets have resulted in 26 catches for 189 yards.

