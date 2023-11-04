When the James Madison Dukes square off against the Georgia State Panthers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection model predicts the Dukes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

James Madison vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-5.5) Toss Up (53.5) James Madison 30, Georgia State 23

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dukes have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Dukes have five wins in eight games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, James Madison has an ATS record of 1-3.

There have been four Dukes games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 3.7 more than the average point total for James Madison games this season.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers' ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

In the Panthers' seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).

The average total in Georgia State games this year is 3.3 more points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Dukes vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 32.1 20.3 35.0 16.5 29.3 24.0 Georgia State 30.4 25.5 31.3 25.3 29.5 25.8

