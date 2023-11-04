Among the best players to keep an eye on when the Washington Capitals meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at Capital One Arena -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and the Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors with eight points. He has scored two goals and picked up six assists this season.

John Carlson is another important player for Washington, with seven points (0.8 per game) -- scoring one goal and adding six assists.

Dylan Strome has scored six goals in nine games for Washington.

Charlie Lindgren's record is 0-1-0. He has given up four goals (4 goals against average) and recorded 31 saves.

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Provorov's zero goals and eight assists in 10 games give him eight points on the season.

Boone Jenner's seven points this season, including five goals and two assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.

This season, Zachary Werenski has one goal and five assists, for a season point total of six.

In the crease, Spencer Martin's record stands at 1-2-0 on the season, giving up nine goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiling 106 saves with a .922% save percentage (15th in the league).

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 30th 1.89 Goals Scored 2.7 23rd 21st 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.2 19th 21st 29.8 Shots 32 14th 10th 29.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 22nd 29th 10.71% Power Play % 14.29% 24th 18th 76.67% Penalty Kill % 85.29% 9th

