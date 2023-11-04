The Washington Capitals (4-4-1) and Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-2) square off at Capital One Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT. The Capitals fell to the New York Islanders 3-0 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Blue Jackets 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+120)

Blue Jackets (+120) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals are 2-1-3 in overtime matchups as part of a 4-4-1 overall record.

In the two games this season the Capitals scored just one goal, they lost both times.

Washington has taken five points from the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-1 record).

The Capitals have scored three or more goals two times, and are 2-0-0 in those games.

In the three games when Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered four points after finishing 2-1-0.

In the five games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Washington is 2-2-1 (five points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Capitals finished 2-2-0 in those contests (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 30th 1.89 Goals Scored 2.7 23rd 21st 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.2 19th 21st 29.8 Shots 32 14th 10th 29.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 22nd 29th 10.71% Power Play % 14.29% 24th 18th 76.67% Penalty Kill % 85.29% 9th

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

