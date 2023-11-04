The Washington Capitals (off a defeat in their last game) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (off a win) will clash on Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT is the place to tune in to watch the Capitals and the Blue Jackets take the ice.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have conceded 29 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

The Capitals' 17 total goals (1.9 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 3.2 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (17 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 9 2 6 8 5 3 0% John Carlson 9 1 6 7 15 9 - Dylan Strome 9 6 0 6 4 5 56.6% Evgeny Kuznetsov 9 1 4 5 11 4 43.4% Tom Wilson 9 2 3 5 7 12 57.1%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets give up 3.2 goals per game (32 in total), 19th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 27 goals this season (2.7 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 2.9 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (25 total) over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players