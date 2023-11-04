Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - November 4
Going into a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-2), the Washington Capitals (4-4-1) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 at Capital One Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joel Edmundson
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nic Dowd
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals' 17 total goals (1.9 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- They have the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -12.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- With 27 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
- Columbus allows 3.2 goals per game (32 total), which ranks 20th in the league.
- They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -5.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-145)
|Blue Jackets (+120)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.