Ahead of Week 10 of the college football season, let's go over our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the Big Sky compares to the competition.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana State

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

6-2 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st

21st Last Game: L 24-21 vs Idaho

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Idaho

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

6-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: W 24-21 vs Montana State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Northern Colorado

@ Northern Colorado Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Montana

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-1 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 40-0 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Sacramento State

Sacramento State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Portland State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-2

4-4 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th

18th Last Game: W 47-35 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ UC Davis

@ UC Davis Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Sacramento State

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 6-3

6-2 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th

26th Last Game: W 51-16 vs Idaho State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Montana

@ Montana Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Idaho State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-3

3-5 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th

11th Last Game: L 51-16 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Weber State

Weber State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. UC Davis

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: L 38-21 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Portland State

Portland State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th

9th Last Game: W 38-21 vs UC Davis

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Montana State

@ Montana State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th

8th Last Game: L 47-35 vs Portland State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Cal Poly

Cal Poly Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Weber State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-5 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 31-23 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Idaho State

@ Idaho State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-5 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 24-17 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Eastern Washington

@ Eastern Washington Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-8 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 40-0 vs Montana

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Idaho

Idaho Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

