The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Aliaksei Protas find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

Protas is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Protas has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 32 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

