Will Alexander Ovechkin light the lamp when the Washington Capitals play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ovechkin stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Ovechkin averages 4.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 32 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.