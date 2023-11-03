The Miami Heat (1-4) are favored (-8.5) to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The game airs on BSSUN and MNMT. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Wizards vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -8.5 225.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington played 41 games last season that ended with a combined score over 225.5 points.

The average total points scored in Wizards games last year (225.5) is two points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Wizards won 39 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 42 times.

Washington won 18, or 32.7%, of the 55 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Wizards had a record of 1-6 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +310 on the moneyline.

Washington has a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Wizards vs Heat Additional Info

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Wizards had better results away (20-20-0) than at home (19-22-0).

In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Washington's games finished above the over/under at home (61%, 25 of 41) than away (46.3%, 19 of 41).

The Wizards' 113.2 points per game were just 3.4 more points than the 109.8 the Heat conceded.

Washington went 32-19 versus the spread and 28-24 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points last season.

Wizards vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)

Wizards Heat 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 32-19 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-11 28-24 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 19-5 114.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 20-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-32 22-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-20

