Wizards vs. Heat November 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Southeast Division rivals meet when the Miami Heat (1-0) welcome in the Washington Wizards (0-1) at Kaseya Center, starting on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.
Wizards vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, MNMT
Wizards Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.
- Kyle Kuzma posted 21.2 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.
- Tyus Jones put up 10.3 points, 2.5 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Deni Avdija put up 9.2 points, 2.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds.
- Daniel Gafford averaged 9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo put up 20.4 points, 9.2 boards and 3.2 assists last season. He also sank 54% of his shots from the field.
- Jimmy Butler collected 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.
- Tyler Herro posted 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists. He sank 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game (seventh in NBA).
- Caleb Martin put up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He drained 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.
- Kyle Lowry's stats last season included 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He sank 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.
Wizards vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Heat
|Wizards
|109.5
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|109.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.4
|46%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
