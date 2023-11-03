ACC opponents will clash when the Syracuse Orange (4-4) meet the Boston College Eagles (5-3). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Syracuse vs. Boston College? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Syracuse vs. Boston College?

  • Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Syracuse, New York
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Boston College 28, Syracuse 24
  • Syracuse has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
  • The Orange have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
  • Boston College has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.
  • The Eagles are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Orange have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Boston College (+3)
  • Syracuse has two wins versus the spread in seven games this season.
  • The Orange have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).
  • In Boston College's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Syracuse vs. Boston College matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (51)
  • Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in a game just twice this season.
  • There have been seven Boston College games that have ended with a combined score higher than 51 points this season.
  • Syracuse averages 26.4 points per game against Boston College's 28.1, amounting to 3.5 points over the matchup's point total of 51.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Syracuse

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.8 53.2 54.3
Implied Total AVG 32.6 34.3 31.3
ATS Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0
Over/Under Record 1-6-0 0-3-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Boston College

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.4 50.5 52.8
Implied Total AVG 31.3 31.8 30.3
ATS Record 3-5-0 1-4-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 6-2-0 3-2-0 3-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.