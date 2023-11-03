Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Staunton County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Staunton County, Virginia this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Staunton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Waynesboro High School at Staunton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Staunton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Marshall High School at Riverheads High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Staunton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
