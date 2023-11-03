Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Norfolk County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Lake Taylor High School at Norview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at I. C. Norcom High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maury High School at Granby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norfolk Academy at Norfolk Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
