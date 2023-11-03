Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lynchburg County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Lynchburg County, Virginia this week, we've got the information.
Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
E. C. Glass High School at Rustburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Rustburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookville High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
