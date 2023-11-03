Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 130-121 loss to the Hawks (his previous action) Kuzma put up 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Now let's break down Kuzma's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-106)

Over 21.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Over 6.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)

Over 2.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

Looking to bet on one or more of Kuzma's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat gave up 109.8 points per game last season, second in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat gave up 41.9 rebounds per contest last year, sixth in the NBA in that category.

The Heat conceded 25.6 assists per game last season (14th in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the NBA last season, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 39 28 7 5 3 0 1 11/23/2022 40 33 7 1 2 0 1 11/18/2022 40 21 8 5 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.