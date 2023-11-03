The Miami Heat (1-4) are big, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (1-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MNMT

BSSUN and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Prediction: Heat 120 - Wizards 109

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 10.5)

Wizards (+ 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-10.4)

Heat (-10.4) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.9

With 113.2 points per game on offense, the Wizards were 21st in the NBA last year. Defensively, they ceded 114.4 points per contest, which ranked 17th in the league.

Last season Washington grabbed 43.6 boards per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and allowed 43 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).

The Wizards ranked 14th in the NBA with 25.4 dimes per game.

Washington, who ranked 15th in the league with 13.3 turnovers per game, forced 11.8 turnovers per contest, which was second-worst in the NBA.

The Wizards sank 11.3 threes per game (21st-ranked in league). They sported a 35.6% shooting percentage (17th-ranked) from three-point land.

