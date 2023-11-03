Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Falls Church County, Virginia this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Falls Church County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Meridian High School at Fauquier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Warrenton, VA

Warrenton, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Justice High School at Falls Church High School