Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia this week.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Oakton High School at Chantilly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at W. T. Woodson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Braddock High School at James W Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

McLean High School at Langley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: McLean, VA

McLean, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Centreville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Clifton, VA

Clifton, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria City High School at Fairfax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Potomac High School at South County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lorton, VA

Lorton, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

John R Lewis High School at Hayfield Secondary School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

