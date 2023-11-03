Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Culpeper County, Virginia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Culpeper County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Culpeper County High School at Spotsylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Spotsylvania, VA

Spotsylvania, VA Conference: Battlefield

Battlefield How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern View High School at Courtland High School