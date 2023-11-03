Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Chesapeake County, Virginia this week? We've got you covered.
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Indian River High School at Grassfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deep Creek High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nansemond River High School at Great Bridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Branch High School at Oscar Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory High School at King's Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
