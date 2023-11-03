VfL Bochum and SV Darmstadt 98 square off in the only matchup on the Bundesliga schedule today.

Here you can find information on how to watch all of today's Bundesliga action.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch SV Darmstadt 98 vs VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum travels to face SV Darmstadt 98 at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt.

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: SV Darmstadt 98 (+135)

SV Darmstadt 98 (+135) Underdog: VfL Bochum (+180)

VfL Bochum (+180) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.