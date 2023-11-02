Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Fancy a wager on Wilson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Tom Wilson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson's plus-minus this season, in 17:48 per game on the ice, is +1.

Wilson has twice scored a goal in a game this year in eight games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Despite recording points in five of eight games this season, Wilson has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Wilson has an assist in three of eight games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Wilson's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Wilson Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 4 5 Points 3 2 Goals 2 3 Assists 1

