The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tom Wilson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

Wilson has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Wilson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Wilson's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.4 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

