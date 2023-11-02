According to bookmakers, the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) are only 2.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The point total has been set at 36.5.

Before the Steelers square off against the Titans, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights. The recent betting insights and trends for the Titans can be found in this article before they face the Steelers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Steelers vs. Titans Betting Insights

Pittsburgh's ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

The Steelers don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponent to go over in one of seven games with a set total (14.3%).

Tennessee has four wins in seven contests against the spread this year.

The Titans' ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or greater is 4-2.

A pair of Tennessee seven games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.