If you live in Richmond County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Richmond County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Armstrong High School at Mechanicsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Mechanicsville, VA Conference: Capital

Capital How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Richmond High School for the Arts at Powhatan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Powhatan, VA

Powhatan, VA Conference: Dominion

Dominion How to Stream: Watch Here

Rappahannock High School at Northumberland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Heathsville, VA

Heathsville, VA Conference: Northern Neck

Northern Neck How to Stream: Watch Here

John Marshall High School at Riverheads High School