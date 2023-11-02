If you live in Richmond County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Richmond County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Armstrong High School at Mechanicsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
    • Location: Mechanicsville, VA
    • Conference: Capital
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Richmond High School for the Arts at Powhatan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Powhatan, VA
    • Conference: Dominion
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rappahannock High School at Northumberland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Heathsville, VA
    • Conference: Northern Neck
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John Marshall High School at Riverheads High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Staunton, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

