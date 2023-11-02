Will Rasmus Sandin Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 2?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the New York Islanders. Is Rasmus Sandin going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Sandin stats and insights
- Sandin is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Sandin has zero points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.4 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
