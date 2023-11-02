On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the New York Islanders. Is Rasmus Sandin going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Sandin stats and insights

Sandin is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Sandin has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.4 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

