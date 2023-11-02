For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matthew Phillips a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

Phillips has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have two shutouts, and they average 22.4 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

