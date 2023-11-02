The New York Islanders (4-2-2) go on the road against the Washington Capitals (4-3-1, winners of three straight) at Capital One Arena. The matchup on Thursday, November 2 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Capitals vs. Islanders Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Islanders 3, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-135)

Islanders (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 2-1-3 record in overtime games this season and a 4-3-1 overall record.

This season the Capitals scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Washington has five points (2-0-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

So far this season, the Capitals have scored at least three goals two times and won each of those games.

Washington has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 2-1-1 (five points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 2-2-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 25th 2.63 Goals Scored 2.13 28th 9th 2.88 Goals Allowed 3.25 21st 8th 32.9 Shots 29.5 24th 29th 35.1 Shots Allowed 30.4 18th 19th 16% Power Play % 12% 27th 15th 79.31% Penalty Kill % 75% 21st

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

