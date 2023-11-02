Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Islanders on November 2, 2023
Noah Dobson and Alexander Ovechkin are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals play at Capital One Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Islanders Additional Info
|Islanders vs. Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs. Capitals Prediction
|Islanders vs. Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Ovechkin's eight points are important for Washington. He has two goals and six assists in eight games.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|14
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
John Carlson has racked up seven points this season, with one goal and six assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Dylan Strome is a crucial contributor on offense for Washington with six goals and zero assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Dobson, who has scored nine points in eight games (three goals and six assists).
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
Kyle Palmieri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Kyle Palmieri has three goals and four assists to total seven points (0.9 per game).
Palmieri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.