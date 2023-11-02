The New York Islanders (4-2-2) visit the Washington Capitals (4-3-1, winners of three straight) at Capital One Arena. The contest on Thursday, November 2 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-135) Capitals (+115) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

This season the Capitals have won two of the five games in which they've been an underdog.

Washington has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.

Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals just twice this season.

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 21 (28th) Goals 17 (30th) 23 (7th) Goals Allowed 26 (11th) 4 (22nd) Power Play Goals 3 (27th) 6 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (17th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals have scored 17 goals this season (2.1 per game) to rank 30th in the league.

The Capitals have conceded 3.2 goals per game, 26 total, which ranks 11th among NHL teams.

Their -9 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

