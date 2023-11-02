The New York Islanders will travel to face the Washington Capitals on Thursday, November 2, with the Capitals victorious in three consecutive games.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals give up 3.2 goals per game (26 in total), 11th in the league.

With 17 goals (2.1 per game), the Capitals have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 26 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 17 goals over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 8 2 6 8 5 3 0% John Carlson 8 1 6 7 12 7 - Dylan Strome 8 6 0 6 4 5 57% Evgeny Kuznetsov 8 1 4 5 10 4 40.5% Tom Wilson 8 2 3 5 6 10 66.7%

Islanders Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 23 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank seventh.

The Islanders' 21 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 21 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 21 goals during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players