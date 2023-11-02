Will Anthony Mantha score a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

Mantha has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Mantha has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.4 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

