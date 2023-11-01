Southeast Division foes square off when the Atlanta Hawks (2-2) welcome in the Washington Wizards (1-2) at State Farm Arena, beginning on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-8.5) 238.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks had a +24 scoring differential last season, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in league) and giving up 118.1 (25th in NBA).

The Wizards were outscored by 1.2 points per game last season (scoring 113.2 points per game to rank 21st in the league while allowing 114.4 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA) and had a -99 scoring differential overall.

The teams combined to score 231.6 points per game last season, 6.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combined to average 232.5 points per game last year, six fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Atlanta won 36 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 46 times.

Washington covered 39 times in 82 chances against the spread last year.

Wizards and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +50000 +25000 - Hawks +10000 +4000 -

