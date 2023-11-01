When you're rooting for William & Mary during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Tribe's women's team's recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get William & Mary Tribe jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

William & Mary team leaders

Want to buy Nylah Young's jersey? Or another William & Mary player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Nylah Young 6 21.0 6.5 0.7 1.5 0.5 Bella Nascimento 6 12.7 2.8 3.2 1.3 0.3 Kayla Rolph 6 6.7 4.3 2.3 1.2 0.5 Cassidy Geddes 6 6.2 1.3 1.3 1.2 0.5 Kayla Beckwith 6 4.2 6.0 0.7 0.2 0.0 Anahi-Lee Cauley 6 3.5 2.7 1.5 0.3 0.2 Rebekah Frisby-Smith 6 2.3 2.8 2.0 0.8 0.0 Alexa Mikeska 6 2.0 2.3 2.3 0.5 0.0 Monet Dance 5 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 Lanni Brown 3 1.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0

William & Mary season stats

This season, William & Mary has won only two games (2-4).

The Tribe have a 0-3 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road while going 1-0 in neutral-site games.

When William & Mary beat the Florida International Panthers, who are ranked No. 311 in the RPI, on November 26 by a score of 59-57, it was its best win of the season thus far.

This season, the Tribe have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of William & Mary's 23 remaining games, one are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Tribe? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming William & Mary games

Check out the Tribe in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Old Dominion H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Navy A 11:00 AM Thu, Dec 7 JMU A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Longwood H 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Virginia Tech A 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on William & Mary this season.

Check out the Tribe this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.