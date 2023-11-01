Kyle Kuzma (23.2 PPG) and the Washington Wizards (3-17) square off against the Brooklyn Nets on the road as the 2023-24 NBA campaign carries on, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

If you're looking to catch the Washington Wizards in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Washington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Nets A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 76ers A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Pelicans H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Pacers H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Suns A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Kings A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Trail Blazers A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Warriors A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 26 Magic H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 27 Raptors H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!

Washington's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Brooklyn Nets
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Barclays Center
  • Broadcast: YES, MNMT
  • Favorite: Brooklyn -9.5
  • Total: 239.5 points

Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Washington's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Washington players

Shop for Washington gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kyle Kuzma 20 23.2 5.9 4.8 0.3 0.7 47.3% (181-383) 35.9% (46-128)
Jordan Poole 19 17.5 2.7 3.4 1.2 0.4 40.4% (118-292) 29.8% (37-124)
Deni Avdija 20 12.1 5.4 3.9 0.9 0.3 51.9% (96-185) 35.7% (20-56)
Tyus Jones 20 11.3 2.8 5.1 1.0 0.2 50.5% (96-190) 35.9% (23-64)
Corey Kispert 19 11.2 2.6 1.6 0.5 0.0 45.8% (71-155) 39.4% (39-99)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.