Virginia Tech (6-2) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Radford Highlanders.

If you're looking to go to see the Virginia Tech Hokies in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Virginia Tech games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech's next matchup information

Opponent: Radford Highlanders

Radford Highlanders Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Broadcast: ACC Network Extra

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Virginia Tech's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Virginia Tech players

Shop for Virginia Tech gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Elizabeth Kitley 8 22.4 11.3 1.6 0.3 2.4 56.9% (74-130) 33.3% (1-3) Georgia Amoore 8 17.1 2.9 8.4 0.6 0.4 43.1% (53-123) 31.7% (20-63) Cayla King 8 9.3 2.1 2.3 0.9 0.9 33.3% (24-72) 34.4% (22-64) Matilda Ekh 8 9.1 4.1 1.8 0.4 0.5 40.0% (24-60) 32.5% (13-40) Carleigh Wenzel 8 4.9 1.9 0.6 0.1 1.0 58.3% (14-24) 63.6% (7-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.