Terry McLaurin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|79
|51
|601
|179
|2
|11.8
McLaurin Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|4
|2
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|6
|5
|54
|1
|Week 3
|Bills
|6
|6
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|10
|8
|86
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|11
|6
|81
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|9
|6
|90
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|12
|5
|63
|1
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|8
|5
|73
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|8
|4
|33
|0
Terry McLaurin's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: Giants -9.5
- Over/Under: 37 points
