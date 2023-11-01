The Richmond Spiders (5-4) will next be in action against the Florida Gators, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Richmond games

Richmond's next matchup information

Opponent: Florida Gators

Florida Gators Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: FLA Live Arena

FLA Live Arena Broadcast: SEC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Richmond players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jordan King 9 20.9 4.1 2.1 1.1 0.1 50.7% (68-134) 45.5% (25-55) Neal Quinn 9 13.8 6.2 3.8 0.6 1.6 60.0% (54-90) 16.7% (1-6) Isaiah Bigelow 9 10.8 4.1 0.4 0.7 0.0 54.5% (36-66) 42.9% (12-28) Dji Bailey 9 8.6 3.6 2.2 1.4 0.2 65.3% (32-49) 50.0% (3-6) Aidan Noyes 9 4.6 3.6 0.1 0.6 0.3 45.7% (16-35) 33.3% (8-24)

