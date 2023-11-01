A game at the Virginia Tech Hokies is up next for the Radford Highlanders women (2-7), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Radford games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Virginia Tech A 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Liberty A 6:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Queens (NC) H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Charleston (SC) A 12:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Vanderbilt A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 High Point A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Longwood H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Winthrop H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Gardner-Webb A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 South Carolina Upstate A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 UNC Asheville H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Presbyterian H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Charleston Southern A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 South Carolina Upstate H 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Presbyterian A 2:00 PM

Radford's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Virginia Tech Hokies
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cassell Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ACC Network Extra

Top Radford players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ashlyn Traylor 9 16.3 6.0 2.4 1.1 0.6 39.4% (54-137) 13.5% (5-37)
Taniya Hanner 9 10.2 5.3 0.4 1.2 0.0 46.3% (38-82) 12.5% (1-8)
Maci Rhoades 9 5.9 2.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 50.0% (18-36) 52.0% (13-25)
Olivia Wagner 9 4.7 2.1 1.2 1.1 0.1 33.3% (16-48) 33.3% (7-21)
Ellie Taylor 9 4.6 2.9 2.1 0.4 0.1 25.8% (17-66) 11.1% (2-18)

