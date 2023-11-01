On deck for the Old Dominion Monarchs women (7-0) is a matchup away versus the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Old Dominion's next matchup information

Opponent: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Bob Carpenter Center

Top Old Dominion players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% En'Dya Buford 7 11.6 4.6 1.4 1.6 0.3 33.3% (23-69) 37.0% (10-27) Jordan McLaughlin 7 9.4 3.3 2.1 1.1 0.1 34.4% (21-61) 43.8% (7-16) Kaye Clark 7 8.7 2.9 1.3 3.3 0.0 38.3% (23-60) 23.8% (5-21) Simone Cunningham 7 5.6 8.4 0.7 1.0 1.1 56.0% (14-25) - Mimi McCollister 7 5.4 1.4 0.9 0.6 0.1 37.5% (12-32) 50.0% (9-18)

