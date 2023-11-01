Exclusive Offers on Old Dominion Monarchs Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Do you live and breathe all things Old Dominion? Then show your support for the Monarchs women's team with some new gear. For more info on the team, including up-to-date stats, continue reading.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Old Dominion Monarchs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Old Dominion team leaders
Want to buy En'Dya Buford's jersey? Or another Old Dominion player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Kaye Clark
|5
|10.4
|2.8
|1.2
|3.6
|0.0
|En'Dya Buford
|5
|10.0
|4.2
|1.4
|1.8
|0.4
|Simone Cunningham
|5
|6.6
|8.6
|0.4
|0.6
|1.0
|Mimi McCollister
|5
|5.8
|1.8
|1.0
|0.6
|0.2
|Mikayla Brown
|5
|5.6
|5.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Brenda Fontana
|5
|5.6
|5.6
|1.0
|0.6
|0.4
|Jordan McLaughlin
|5
|4.4
|3.0
|2.0
|1.2
|0.2
|Nnenna Orji
|5
|4.0
|4.4
|0.8
|0.6
|0.6
|Lanetta Williams
|5
|3.2
|3.2
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|Ivi Nikolova
|4
|2.8
|0.0
|0.3
|1.0
|0.0
Old Dominion season stats
- Old Dominion is unbeaten at 5-0 this season.
- Of Old Dominion's 22 remaining games, one are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.
Looking to bet on the Monarchs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Upcoming Old Dominion games
Check out the Monarchs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Thu, Nov 30
|William & Mary
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 3
|FGCU
|H
|1:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 7
|Delaware
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|VCU
|A
|1:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|NC State
|H
|6:30 PM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Old Dominion this season.
Check out the Monarchs this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.