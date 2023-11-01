Old Dominion (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the James Madison Dukes.

Upcoming Old Dominion games

Old Dominion's next matchup information

Opponent: James Madison Dukes

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Location: Chartway Arena

Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Old Dominion players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Chaunce Jenkins 8 16.4 4.1 2.9 0.8 0.8 42.0% (47-112) 41.2% (14-34) Vasean Allette 8 14.8 4.6 2.5 1.6 0.0 50.0% (50-100) 31.0% (9-29) Tyrone Williams 7 11.9 6.9 1.4 1.6 0.3 37.8% (31-82) 25.0% (7-28) R.J. Blakney 8 6.5 3.3 0.3 0.6 0.5 57.1% (20-35) 46.2% (6-13) Bryce Baker 8 6.5 2.1 1.0 0.6 0.0 42.5% (17-40) 46.7% (14-30)

