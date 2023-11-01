The Norfolk State Spartans women (7-2) will next be in action on the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Norfolk State's next matchup information

Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Top Norfolk State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kierra Wheeler 8 16.5 9.1 0.8 1.1 0.6 53.9% (55-102) - Niya Fields 9 8.0 1.6 5.0 2.9 0.2 38.7% (24-62) 44.8% (13-29) Da'Brya Clark 9 7.9 3.6 1.8 1.4 0.0 29.0% (20-69) 15.8% (3-19) Danaijah Williams 9 7.7 4.6 1.1 1.8 0.0 37.7% (26-69) 19.0% (4-21) Anjanae Richardson 9 7.0 1.1 0.9 1.0 0.1 29.5% (23-78) 26.5% (9-34)

