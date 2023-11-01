The Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) will be on the road against the the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.

If you're looking to catch the Norfolk State Spartans in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Norfolk State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Illinois State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Hofstra A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Southern Virginia H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 UTEP A 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Tennessee A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 South Carolina State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 North Carolina Central A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Virginia-Lynchburg H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Howard A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Coppin State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 Morgan State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Delaware State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 South Carolina State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Illinois State Redbirds
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Redbird Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Norfolk State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Norfolk State players

Shop for Norfolk State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jamarii Thomas 9 17.9 3.3 4.0 2.7 0.1 43.7% (45-103) 41.7% (15-36)
Allen Betrand 9 11.2 2.6 1.0 1.0 0.2 49.3% (36-73) 36.4% (8-22)
Kuluel Mading 9 8.0 3.6 0.0 0.9 1.2 38.0% (27-71) 20.8% (5-24)
Jaylani Darden 9 7.8 7.1 1.3 1.3 0.0 45.8% (22-48) 30.0% (6-20)
Christian Ings 8 8.5 1.3 1.3 0.6 0.0 53.5% (23-43) 25.0% (3-12)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.