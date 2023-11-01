Buy Tickets for Norfolk State Spartans Basketball Games
The Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) will be on the road against the the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.
If you're looking to catch the Norfolk State Spartans in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Norfolk State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Norfolk State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Illinois State Redbirds
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Redbird Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Norfolk State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Norfolk State players
Shop for Norfolk State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jamarii Thomas
|9
|17.9
|3.3
|4.0
|2.7
|0.1
|43.7% (45-103)
|41.7% (15-36)
|Allen Betrand
|9
|11.2
|2.6
|1.0
|1.0
|0.2
|49.3% (36-73)
|36.4% (8-22)
|Kuluel Mading
|9
|8.0
|3.6
|0.0
|0.9
|1.2
|38.0% (27-71)
|20.8% (5-24)
|Jaylani Darden
|9
|7.8
|7.1
|1.3
|1.3
|0.0
|45.8% (22-48)
|30.0% (6-20)
|Christian Ings
|8
|8.5
|1.3
|1.3
|0.6
|0.0
|53.5% (23-43)
|25.0% (3-12)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.