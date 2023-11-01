Longwood's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Lancers are currently 2-5) on Monday, December 11 at 6:30 PM ET, away versus the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Upcoming Longwood games

Longwood's next matchup information

Opponent: Stony Brook Seawolves

Stony Brook Seawolves Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Top Longwood players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Janay Turner 7 11.6 2.3 0.7 1.4 0.0 38.1% (24-63) 37.0% (10-27) Anne-Hamilton Leroy 7 9.9 3.9 1.7 1.9 0.0 38.0% (27-71) 20.0% (2-10) Malea Brown 7 9.1 3.9 1.7 2.0 0.0 37.9% (25-66) 31.0% (9-29) Adriana Shipp 7 8.6 4.1 0.9 0.7 0.3 32.3% (21-65) 26.1% (6-23) Kiki McIntyre 7 5.4 1.6 1.7 1.7 0.0 37.5% (12-32) 42.9% (3-7)

